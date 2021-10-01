2021 Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT Long Term Review, Second Report: Strong Foundations

The Nissan Magnite has been a part of our long-term test fleet for about three months now and in that time, it has clocked over 2,600 km, most of which was spent in the daily hustle of city driving conditions. While by this point, usually, we take the car for a long-distance road trip and share that experience with you, the COVID-19 situation has made us push the plan forward so kindly excuse us for that. But otherwise, there’s a lot to talk about the Nissan Magnite so let’s get to it.

We have already covered several aspects of the car in our First Report, so make sure you check that out as well. Since that time, the Nissan Magnite has soldiered on through one of the most extreme Monsoon seasons that Delhi has had in the past many decades. This meant that the car not only had to pave its way through massive traffic jams and ever-changing roads with new potholes by the minute, but it also faced severely water-logged roads.

Nissan Magnite. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

During one such outing, Delhi had received the highest rainfall since 1964 and I honestly was stuck in a situation where there was no going back. I could either wait for the water to dry out while the rain seemingly not going to stop in the next few hours or find my way through a road that was not visible at all as it was completely submerged. And it was at this moment that I was very glad that I was in the Magnite which has been offering impressive ride quality even through the worst of roads Delhi had to offer and hence, I was confident that the car will pull through even if there is a pothole that I am unable to see while wading through the water.

Taking a deep breath, I went for it but the anxiousness lasted long. It was a long road which seemed longer than I ever remember it to be but slowly and steadily, the Magnite did make it through. On that day, at least during the hour and a half that I stayed there, it was only the Magnite I was driving and a Tata Hexa which managed to pull through that road. And, of course, I was mighty impressed at the end of that day with how calmly the Magnite has been dealing with all sorts of weather and road conditions.

This superb suspension and chassis setup not only makes it good in challenging conditions but even in everyday commutes, the Magnite is one of the most comfortable options in the segment.

Nissan Magnite. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Moving on, I am happy to report that there has been no squeaking of the interiors even after 2,600 km of driving, or 106 hours of driving as per the MID of the Magnite.

Nissan Magnite. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Nissan Magnite. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

During this period, the Nissan Magnite has returned an average of 11.7 km/l which is decent at best, in short. When on the highway, this can go up to 15 km/l if you take it easy and it can go down to about 9 km/l if you like to indulge in spirited driving. Moreover, the car feels planted even at highway speeds and the sound insulation is quite good as well. The Magnite does have a Sport mode too but I never really found it useful enough to use it.

Special mention for the Magnite’s gearbox which despite being a CVT, does not have that annoying rubber band effect that CVTs are infamous for. It’s there, yes, it’s not as quick as a DCT, but the Magnite’s transmission is one of the best CVT gearboxes I have used in this side of Rs 30 lakh market, that is how good it is.

All is not perfect, though. There are some things that I am not very pleased with and all of them actually revolve around the instrument cluster. While I have got used to the long animations and the bright colours, the fuel gauge has been completely unreliable. There have been times when I have started the car in the morning with half a tank and it has reached reserve by the time I exited my colony, and then went on to do over 125 km on reserve which, if we calculate based on the mileage it is giving, is over 12 litres of fuel! For reference, the Magnite’s fuel tank is 40 litres in total. The distance to empty gauge also has its own mind and more often than not, has no reading to display.

On the flip side, if any, is that now I know that I need to take the car for refuelling after about 370 km from a full tank, and full tank is what I get refilled every time. This is about the only thing I have had to adapt to with the Magnite.

Lastly, the chrome stick-on on the front bumper peeled off. Maybe this was because of the heavy monsoon but nevertheless, it happened.

Nissan Magnite. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

In all other areas, though - the space, practicality, ground clearance, driving ergonomics and the rest, the Magnite has been very impressive. Oh, and the fact that it looks so good, that twice I have had people get out of their cars at the fuel station to come and ask how much the Magnite costs on road, is a big bonus.

All in all, except for the fuel gauge concerns, the Magnite has been a stress-free affair and has been a very convenient experience. Like, the combination of a wireless charging pad with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay has made the entire multimedia experience a hassle-free one.

Nissan Magnite. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Also, the fact that it has a 360-degree parking camera is nothing short of a blessing and it spoils you so bad that you would think that why don’t all cars have this. A very helpful feature, this.

The Nissan Magnite, then, has been my go-to choice of car for almost always even when there are much more expensive cars in my driveway which have come over for testing, and that should tell you how good the experience has been so far.

