2021 Porsche Panamera Facelift Launched in India at Rs 1.45 Crore, Gets Updated Design and More Power

Luxury sports carmaker Porsche has launched the Panamera facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 1.45 Crore (ex-showroom, India). While this price is for the entry-level Porsche Panamera, here’s the complete price list of the updated Panamera range (all prices ex-showroom).

Porsche Panamera – Rs 1.45 Crore

Porsche Panamera GTS – Rs 1.86 Crore

Porsche Panamera Turbo S – Rs 2.12 Crore

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid – Rs 2.43 Crore

The updated Porsche Panamera series features a sportier look and has more power than before.

It is powered by a new 630 PS, 4.0-litre, bi-turbo V8 engine that allows the Turbo S variant to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a claimed time of just 3.1 seconds and all the way to a claimed top speed of 315 km/h. The new Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most powerful variant in the range, adding a 136 PS electric motor to the equation and resulting in the overall output of 700 PS.

Manolito Vujicic, the recently appointed Brand Head of Porsche India says: “We are excited to introduce the new Panamera to all visitors at our dealerships across the country. With its best-in-class performance, enhanced comfort and chassis management and a sharper, sportier visual appearance, the new Panamera is a true four-door sports and a true luxury saloon. It has significantly contributed to the brand’s global success since its introduction in 2009 and now raises the bar even higher with the new range offering the ultimate combination of power, prestige and comfort. We are confident that the Panamera will drive our momentum in 2021, with more additions to our model range to come.”

All new models feature the previously optional Sport Design front end with updated air intake grilles, larger side cooling openings and a single-bar front light module. The new Turbo S is differentiated by larger side air intakes and easy to spot due to its dual front lights which are now set further apart. The rear of the new Panamera can be identified with a light strip that runs over the luggage compartment lid to give a continuous, flowing line between the two newly designed LED tail light clusters.

The Porsche GTS models incorporate new darkened Exclusive Design tail light clusters as standard to signify the extra 20 PS over its predecessor with 480 PS and 620 Nm from its V8 bi-turbo engine, while the rear-wheel-drive Panamera is now powered by the familiar 2.9-litre V6 bi-turbo unit, delivering 330 PS and 450 Nm.

The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most powerful variant in the product line, combining a 571 PS, four-litre, bi-turbo V8 with a 136 PS electric motor integrated into an eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and a new 17.9 kWh battery. Its all-electric range has been increased by up to 30 per cent thanks to the new 17.9 kWh battery and optimised driving modes, adding a claimed 59 km of range in its full-electric mode according to the New European Driving Cycle.

All models house an updated Porsche Communication Management (PCM) which includes additional functions such as wireless Apple CarPlay, LED matrix headlights with PDLS Plus, Park Assist with Surround View and a head-up display.

The new Panamera also features a revised Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system to control its three-chamber air suspension as standard as well as Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC) and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) which are added options that customers can choose from.