2021 Range Rover Evoque SUV Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 64.12 Lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the 2021 Range Rover Evoque in India with prices starting at Rs 64.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the Evoque has commenced and the car is available in two trims including the R-Dynamic SE Trim on Ingenium 2.0-litre petrol ad 2.0-litre diesel powertrain. The 2.0-litre petrol engine outputs 184 kW and 365 Nm of torque and the 2.0 l diesel engine delivers a power of 150 kW and 430 Nm of torque.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Range Rover Evoque has always turned heads with its unique, modernistic and smart design. With the introduction of new interior colourways and latest Land Rover technologies, the new Evoque’s style quotient is even more enhanced and the new Ingenium powertrains make it more powerful and efficient.”

The new Range Rover Evoque comes with exciting new features such as 3D Surround Camera, Cabin Air Ionisation with PM2.5 filter, Wireless Device Charging with Phone Signal Booster and a new Pivi Pro infotainment system. Safety features on the car come in the form of two ISOFIX points for child seat restraints are fitted on each side of the rear seats and six airbags including the driver, passenger, side curtain and thorax airbags are standard to protect occupants. It also gets a clear sight interior rearview mirror that provides an unobstructed view of the road behind. Customers can make online bookings.

