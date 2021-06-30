2021 Range Rover Sport SVR Launched in India at Rs 2.19 Crore, Gets 575-hp Output

Luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover India on Tuesday launched the luxury performance SUV Range Rover Sport SVR in India priced at Rs 2.19 crore.

The 2021 Range Rover Sport SVR is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that outputs 575hp and 700Nm of torque. This makes the car capable of propelling the SUV from 0-100kph in 4.5sec. The power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The company said that the Range Rover Sport SVR is the “fastest, most powerful and dynamic Land Rover ever produced". The luxury performance SUV is hand-finished in Coventry, the UK.

On the inside, the Range Rover Sport SVR features lightweight SVR Performance front seats that come with perforated Windsor leather. The seatbacks are finished in satin black, while there’s an embossed SVR logo on the headrests. The 2021 SVR also gets an 825W, 19-speaker Meridian Surround Sound System, which comes with a dual-channel subwoofer and Trifield technology.

“It unleashes the full potential of the Range Rover Sport’s lightweight and robust all-aluminium architecture, while retaining the refinement, luxury and off-road capability for which Range Rover is world-renowned," the company said in a statement.

“Coupled with bespoke enhancements to the chassis, the SVR delivers more dynamic handling without compromising traditional Range Rover comfort or all-terrain capability," it added

