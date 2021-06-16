2021 Range Rover Velar Launched in India at Rs 79.87 Lakh, Gets Updated with New Features

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the launch of the 2021 Range Rover Velar in India which has been priced starting from Rs 79.87 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The deliveries of the latest Range Rover SUV, as per the company, starts immediately as well. The new Range Rover Velar is available in the R-Dynamic S trim on Ingenium 2.0-litre petrol and diesel powertrains. The 2.0-litre petrol engine delivers a power of 184 kW and 365 Nm of torque and the 2.0-litre diesel engine delivers a power of 150 kW and 430 Nm of torque.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Range Rover Velar is one the most aspirational SUV’s in India because of its peerless blend of avant-garde design, luxury and technology. In its latest avatar, with the introduction of new technology and convenience features, the Range Rover Velar has become more desirable than ever”

The new Range Rover Velar comes with new features such as 3D Surround Camera, Electronic Air Suspension, Cabin Air Ionisation with PM2.5 filter and the new, latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment system.

The Land Rover range in India includes the Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 59.04 Lakh), Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 65.30 Lakh), Defender 110 (starting at Rs 83.38 Lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 91.27 Lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 210.82 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom in India.

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are available in India in 24 cities, through 28 authorized outlets in Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru (3), Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai (2), Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai (2) , Noida, Pune, Raipur, Surat and Vijayawada.

