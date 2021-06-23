2021 Renault Duster Unveiled Globally, Here is Everything You Need to Know About the SUV

Renault’s sister company Dacia has made some impressive changes in the facelift version of Duster for the European market. The all-new 2021 Duster packs phenomenal looks and sophisticated features. As of now, there is no official word regarding the India launch of this updated car. Renault has been selling the SUV for the past 10 years in the Indian market. So, if there are eventual talks of an India launch it will not be surprising.

The all-new Dacia Duster comes with a bunch of engine options, including the 1.5-litre turbo diesel, bi-fuel (petrol/LPG) motor, 1-litre petrol engine, 1.3-litre petrol engine, and 1.5-litre petrol engine. In terms of looks, the vehicle is sharper in comparison to its predecessor. The powerful four-wheeler is now home to a new set of headlamps that pack in LED turn indicators, a new rear bumper, and a bolder front.

According to a Rush Lane report, there have been significant changes in the cabin. Not only has the French automaker updated features, but has also focused on the comfort of the driver and the passengers. Significant changes have been made to the seats and security features have been enhanced too.

The all-new 2021 Duster is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Along with that the system supports Bluetooth connectivity and has voice recognition. There are also two USB ports in the system. In terms of safety features, the carmaker has now included a Multi-view camera, blind-spot monitoring system and parking sensors.

Dacia has also installed new seats for improving the comfort levels and have redesigned the centre console for a better user experience. Top-end models of 2021 Duster come with an automatic climate control system and heated front seats.

