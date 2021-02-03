2021 Renault Kiger Starts Arriving at Dealerships Ahead of Launch; Here's All You Need to Know

The 2021 Renault Kiger has started arriving at Renault dealerships ahead of its launch. The subcompact SUV Kiger was revealed in its production form by Renault India last week. The model will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Nissan Magnite and the Mahindra XUV300. The Kiger SUV seen in the image is equipped with all the required features and is the top-end RXZ variant.

The Kiger car is Renault’s third India-specific product after the Renault Kwid and the Renault Triber.

Renault Kiger has started arriving at dealerships ahead of launch. (Photo Courtesy: YouTube/Car King)

Here is all that you want to know about the new SUV-

Design: The Renault Kiger is highlighted by a sculpted bonnet, 3D graphic finished grille and three LED headlights which are separately encased in a chrome octagonal unit with pure vision and a chrome reflector. The vehicle also comes with a floating roof, aerodynamic spoiler and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The interior of the car gets a full black cabin with grey for some part of the dashboard and a fully digital instrument TFT cluster.

Engine: The model is being offered with two petrol engines - one is the 1.0-litre HRA three-cylinder turbo petrol producing 98bhp/160Nm and can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT. While the other option is of 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 71bhp/96Nm and can be used with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

Features: The top features of the car include climate control, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, steering mounted audio controls, cruise control, air purifier, and height adjustment facility for the driver’s seat, dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, seat-belt reminder for the front occupants, etc.

Launch and price: The Kiger is likely to be launched later in February and will price in the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. The bookings of the car are expected to open within the next few days.