2021 Renault Kwid Launched in India at Rs 4.06 Lakh, Now Gets Dual Airbags as Standard

Renault India has launched the 2021 Kwid entry level hatchback in India at a starting price of Rs 4.06 Lakh (Ex-showroom). The Renault Kwid MY21 Range is offered in 0.8L and 1.0L SCe powertrains in both manual and AMT options. Renault KWID range will now be equipped with dual front Airbags as a standard feature across all the variants. Here’s the variant wise Price list for the 2021 Renault Kwid:

Renault KWID RXE 0.8L - Rs 4,06,500

Renault KWID RXL 0.8L - Rs 4,36,500

Renault KWID RXT 0.8L - Rs 4,66,500

Renault KWID RXL 1.0L MT - Rs 4,53,600

Renault KWID RXL 1.0L EASY-R - Rs 4,93,600

Renault KWID RXT 1.0L MT OPTION - Rs 4,90,300

Renault KWID CLIMBER 1.0L MT OPTION - Rs 5,11,500

Renault KWID RXT 1.0L EASY- R OPTION - Rs 5,30,300

Renault KWID CLIMBER 1.0L EASY-R OPTION - Rs 5,51,500

The new Kwid MY21 Climber Edition will also be available in Dual Tone Exterior in White colour with black roof along with the new features like Electric ORVM and Day and Night IRVM. In addition to various active and passive safety features, it also features Front driver side pyrotech & pretensioner.

As part of the celebrations, Renault has announced special offers for the customers in the month of September 2021 offering maximum benefits of upto INR 80,000 on select variants across its product range. These offers can be availed while purchasing new Renault vehicle during this period.

Apart from the announced offers in the form of cash offers and loyalty bonus, the company has also announced the Buy Now, Pay in 2022 scheme on the purchase of KWID, TRIBER and KIGER, wherein the buyers can opt for a new Renault vehicle now and start paying EMIs after 6 months.

Renault India has also launched specific offers for its customers in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa from 1st to 10th September to celebrate the festive fervour during the upcoming festival of Ganesh Chathurthi.

