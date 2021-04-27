2021 Renault Triber MPV Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 5.30 Lakh

French automobile giant Renault launched its Triber Multipurpose Vehicle(MPV) in August 2019 in India which received a positive response from the masses. The vehicle clocked a sales figure of 75,000 to date and banking on the exceptional success of the Triber, Renault has unveiled the 2021 model of the Multi-Purpose Vehicle which packs in a plethora of updates.

The 2021 model has been unveiled at a compelling price tag of Rs 5.3 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RxE MT model which comes as the base variant of the model. The model, similar to its predecessor, will come in four models including RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. Renault will be leveraging a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated engine for all the four variants

The RxL variant driven by manual transmission is priced at Rs 5.99 lakh while the automatic variant incurs a price tag of Rs 6.5 lakhs. The top-end variant, RXT AMT of the vehicle will come at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 7.05 lakh, according to rushlane.com

While there are no significant changes on the outside of the 2021 variant of Triber, the interior of the Multi-Purpose Vehicle witnesses a steering-wheel-mounted phone & audio controls as well as an adjustable driver seat feature. The French automobile major, however,has harnessed a dual-tone colour scheme on the outside to enhance the appeal of the vehicle as well as ORVMs and LED turn indicators.

Also Watch:

While many Triber fans were also anticipating the launch of the turbo variant of the model, it is expected to be rolled out by the company later this year. The delay can be attributed to the surging cases of Coronavirus cases in India which have delayed a number of much-awaited launches.

One can also opt for a customised dual colour tone option for the vehicle for an additional Rs 17,000. The company has also added a new colour variant to the Triber portfolio, Cedar Brown.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here