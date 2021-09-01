2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.84 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the 2021 Classic 350 in India at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle comes as a brand new iteration with a host of changes in the mechanical front. In terms of design, the 2021 iteration pretty much comes as the same motorcycle with a round headlight, curvy design, and split-style seat. While the styling will remain similar to the old model, the upcoming version will receive new paint options, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and rotary-style switches similar to the Meteor 350.

Mechanically, the new Royal Enfield comes with a 349-cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine that outputs 20.2bhp and 27Nm of torque. The engine has been taken from the popular engine that powers the Meteor 350. It comes with electronic fuel injection and is mated to a 5-speed transmission. The motorcycle is based on a twin downtube spine frame and is suspended with the help of 41mm telescopic forks at the front with 130mm of travel. At the rear, the motorcycle gets twin-tube shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload. Braking duties are handled by a 300m disc at the front and 270mm disc at the rear with an option for drum brakes as well.

The motorcycle comes in a total of 11 colour options that include nine for the dual-channel ABS version and 2 for the single-channel ABS version. In the domestic market, with its new updates, the new Classic 350 will primarily take on Honda’s H’ness CB350.

