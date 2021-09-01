2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB350 Spec Comparison: A New Battle

Royal Enfield has launched the new 2021 Classic 350 in India at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Its dominance in India’s mid-capacity cruiser segment does not need to be reiterated. Even brands like Jawa and Bajaj who operate in the same segment could not budge the Chennai-based manufacturer. Hence as the new iteration comes with a host of changes, here’s how it ranks against its major rival, the Honda H’Ness CB350.

Powertrain and Transmission

The Honda H’Ness CB350 gets a 348.36 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out higher output than the Classic 350 at 21 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. Also, a notable addition is a slipper clutch that comes with the five-speed gearbox.

Mechanically, the new Royal Enfield comes with a 349-cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine that outputs 20.2bhp and 27Nm of torque. The engine has been taken from the popular engine that powers the Meteor 350. It comes with electronic fuel injection and is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Suspension and Braking

The Honda H’Ness CB350 features telescopic suspension at the front with twin hydraulic shocks at the rear. In terms of braking, the motorcycle gets a 310mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle comes with dual-channel ABS as well.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350, on the other hand, is based on a twin downtube spine frame and is suspended with the help of 41mm telescopic forks at the front with 130mm of travel. At the rear, the motorcycle gets twin-tube shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload.

Also Watch:

Features

Being a new product in the market, the Honda H’Ness CB350 has an upper hand when it comes to features. It gets an instrument cluster that has an analogue setup for speed, gear position, average fuel efficiency and yes, a fuel gauge. Buyers opting for the Deluxe Pro variant will also get the Honda Smartphone Voice Control (HSVC) that will allow riders to pair their smartphone via Bluetooth. Other notable features comes in the form of Honda Selectable Torque Control system that helps in maintaining rear-wheel traction, engine start-stop switch, and hazard switch.

The 2021 Classic 350 comes with an updated instrument cluster, sporting an LCD for the first time along with a fuel gauge. Also on offer are two trip meters. The top-spec Chrome variant also gets RE’s Tripper navigation display. It uses Google Maps data via your smartphone and solely displays navigation-related information. However, there is no call or SMS related notifications. The bike also features updated lights all around, but sticks to halogen-powered bulbs. Another change comes in the form of the updated switchgear that’s borrowed from the Meteor 350.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here