2021 Royal Enfield Hunter Spied Testing in India, Shows Scrambler-Like Design

After a harrowing 2020, the automobile industry has been trying to up their sales since the start of 2021. Many car and motorcycle makers have been launching new vehicles along with offering some good discounts and deals. Recently, a soon-to-be-launched Royal Enfield motorcycle was spotted on the Indian road. In terms of looks, the two-wheeler looks quite fancy with its scrambler-like styling.

According to a report in Bikewale , there are chances that the bike spotted is a test model of Royal Enfield’s Hunter. The brand had filed a patent for this name back in December 2019. If the grapevine is to be believed, then there are chances that the powerful two-wheeler will be made available by late 2021 or early 2022.

From the looks, one can see the bike sporting a tall and compact stance with a high-set and short rear fender. On looking closely, block-pattern tyres are also visible. This not only adds to the design quotient but also enhances the rugged styling theme the bike seems to have followed. From the photograph, it can be seen that the engine, chassis and alloy wheels have been blacked out. As evident, the makers have put quite a lot of thought into the design and feel of the upcoming powerful motorcycle.

One can also spot the short and stubby exhaust canister which is very nicely blending with the design. Further, the round headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators are also very skillfully crafted for the vehicle.

In terms of features, the bike will be home to a conventional lighting setup and will have an off-set semi-digital console. From the previously accessed information, it is likely that the Hunter will have a round speedometer with a small LCD sitting underneath. The mean machine will be powered by a 20.2bhp, 349cc single-cylinder engine.