2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Unveiled Globally, Gets Bolder Styling and New Features

The SUV offensive from the Volkswagen group continues with Skoda Auto now revealing the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq SUV. The new SUV that was globally unveiled, is Skoda highest-selling SUV with over 6 lakh units being sold worldwide since it was originally introduced in 2016. The latest iteration of the Kodiaq meets the latest emission norms and hence, expect it to make a comeback into the Indian market towards the end of the year.

Internationally, the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq is available with a choice of two petrol engine options – a 1.5-litre unit and a 2.0-litre unit both of which are turbocharged, along with the choice of a 2.0-litre diesel engine unit. We expect Skoda to bring the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine to India that makes 190 hp and comes with a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

In terms of changes, the Kodiaq facelift gets an updated front-end design with narrower headlamps, a larger grille and a bolder front bumper design. On the sides, it gets new alloy wheels and at the back, it sports updated LED taillights, a new bumper and a blacked-out roof-mounted spoiler with finlets.

On the inside, the changes include contrast stitching, updated ambient lights and ventilated seats with massage function on the top-spec L&K variant. The SUV also has a new 10-speaker 575-watt Canton audio system but continues with the 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Before Skoda brings the 2021 Kodiaq to India, however, the Czech automaker will be launching the Skoda Kushaq first which is expected to be launched in July.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here