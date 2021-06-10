2021 Skoda Octavia Launched in India at Rs 25.99 Lakh, Laurin & Klement Variant at Rs 28.99 Lakh

Skoda Auto ¬India has launched the much-awaited sedan, the new Skoda Octavia in India at a starting price of Rs 25.99 lakh. The higher-spec Laurin & Klement variant has been priced at Rs 28.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The launch of the all-new fourth generation Skoda Octavia was scheduled to take place earlier this year but had to be pushed forward due to the rise in Coronavirus cases. Nevertheless, the new sedan offering from Skoda has been launched and here’s what you need to know about it.

The new Skoda Octavia marks the completion of over 20 years of the nameplate being present in the Indian market.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said, “When it was introduced twenty years ago, the Octavia changed the dynamics of the executive sedan segment - one that continues to offer significant growth potential, catering to a burgeoning class of discerning buyers with a penchant for luxury, as well as the right value proposition. Having retained its characteristics of design, safety, technology, performance, space, and comfort, the all–new Octavia is a compelling combination and will continue to drive Skoda Auto’s success in the Indian market."

In terms of design, every panel of the new generation Octavia is new. The all-new Octavia is 4,689 mm long, 1,469 mm tall, 1,829 mm wide, and comes with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The design highlight has to be the new, chrome-finished bold grille at the front which is the centre of attention as soon as you look at the car. The grille is flanked by new narrower Bi-LED headlamps with integrated LED DRL. The car is available in five paint schemes: Lava Blue, Candy White, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver, and Maple Brown, with the last two exclusively available at the Laurin & Klement variant.

On the inside, the Octavia gets premium beige suede leather upholstery complemented by chrome highlights. The multi-level dashboard has been completely redesigned and the big highlight is the two-spoke multifunction steering wheel with paddle shift. The car has ambient lighting with different modes and the system also assists in safety and turns red when the front doors are open.

A first for the Czech auto manufacturer in India, the fourth generation Octavia features ‘shift by wire’ technology and an electric parking brake. A rocker switch with a minimalist design, integrated into the centre console, controls and electronically conveys the gear selection to the transmission unit. The turbocharged 2.0 TSI petrol engine delivers 190 PS of power and a peak torque output of 320Nm while delivering a claimed fuel efficiency of 15.81 km/l.

In terms of features, it gets a digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch infotainment system which gets a touch slider to adjust the volume or the map. The Canton Sound system on the all-new Octavia Laurin & Klement variant features 12 speakers, including a subwoofer, and has a power output of 600 plus watts. The Two Zone Climatronic air conditioning system, with Air Care function, enables different temperatures to be set for the front passengers. There are storage pockets and the cargo space is fitted with Velcro to stop the unnecessary movement of luggage.

The Skoda Octavia offers 600 litres and 1,555 litres luggage space after folding down the rear seats. The electrically controlled boot lid opens and closes at the touch of the button on the remote control.

Other features include a gesture-operated LED reading light unit, smartphone pockets on the front seatbacks, a storage compartment in the front doors for an umbrella, a pair of USB C Ports in the dashboard and Centre Console, a USB C port behind the IRVM, hooks and net restraints for the luggage compartments, roller sun blinds, and a funnel integrated into the lid of the windscreen washer tank. The windscreens now have water ducts, which allows rainwater to drain optimally.

The standard safety equipment on the new fourth-generation Octavia Laurin & Klement variant includes eight airbags, iBuzz Fatigue Alert and AFS (Adaptive Front-lighting System). In addition, there is ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), tyre pressure monitoring system.

