2021 Skoda Octavia Production Commences in India, First Unit Rolls Out of Aurangabad Plant

Czech car maker Skoda Auto has commenced production of its fourth generation Octavia sedan at its Aurangabad manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, the company said in a statement. First rolled out in 2001, the latest edition of the executive sedan Octavia is set to be launched in the domestic market later this month, Skoda Auto India said. “With the commencement of production, we also commit to a stronger product portfolio as we look to grow our presence in India. In line with our laser sharp focus on customer centricity " said Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India. We are also rapidly growing our network presence and have introduced several initiatives to ensure an unmatched ownership experience," he added.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said “The ŠKODA OCTAVIA has always offered a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors, class leading safety, and intelligent connectivity features, and the all new iteration pushes the yardstick further. A twenty year run, and about a hundred thousand satisfied customers, is a testament to its strong equity among discerning car buyers in a dynamically evolving automotive market like India. With the commencement of production, we also commit to a stronger product portfolio as we look to grow our presence in India. In line with our laser sharp focus on customer centricity, we are also rapidly growing our network presence and have introduced several initiatives to ensure an unmatched ownership experience."

About 6.5 million units of the ŠKODA AUTO’s bestseller, the OCTAVIA, have been produced the world over - across manufacturing facilities in China, India, Russia, and Kazakhstan. A proof of this car’s popularity lies in the fact that 100,000 units of the ŠKODA OCTAVIA have made their way into homes here in India.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here