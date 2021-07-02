2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Bookings Reopen at Rs 1 Lakh; Here's All You Need to Know

Booking for the new Hayabusa has reopened in India after the first batch was fully booked just after two days. Interested buyers can book it at the official website for a sum of Rs 1 Lakh or visit the Suzuki dealership directly for the booking. The motorbike costs Rs 16.45 lakh, which is significantly more than the second generation Hayabusa. Nonetheless, the Suzuki Hayabusa is the most popular ‘superbike’ in India.

The deliveries of said bookings should start in August. The manufacturer has also said that the superbike will be available in limited stock. To give you an idea, the initial batch of the bike had 101 units.

That being said, if you intend to purchase the new 2021 Hayabusa, you need to act quickly and book the bike as soon as the firm starts bookings. Thanks to local assembly, the previous model was available in India at an enticing price of INR 13.74 lakh.

The Suzuki Hayabusa is without question India’s most popular and best-selling superbike. The Hayabusa has achieved legendary status in the country after gaining enormous notoriety and admiration as a result of its appearance in a Bollywood film.

Also Watch:

Specifications

The Suzuki Hayabusa’s third version has a sharper and more striking appearance while remaining faithful to the original motorcycle’s profile. Its 1,340cc inline-four engine produces 190hp and 150Nm of torque. It has multi-level traction control, launch control, cruise control, and riding modes in terms of electronics.

The best aspect is that the redesigned Busa comes with a slew of technological delights as well as a crisper look that makes it more appealing than before. The bike now has a new six-axis IMU, ten levels of traction control, ten stages of anti-wheelie control, three levels of engine brake control, three power modes, and features such as launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS, and hill hold control.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here