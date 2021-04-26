2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched in India at Rs 16.40 Lakh, Here's What's New

The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the most iconic motorcycles not only in India but across the world and its popularity in India is unlike any other big capacity motorcycle that is on sale. However, since the new BS-VI emission norms came into place, which is April 1 of last year, the Hayabusa had to go off sale as it was BS-IV compliant. Suzuki, instead of giving it a simple emission-norm update like other motorcycles, went the distance and has come out with an all-new Suzuki Hayabusa. Although it was unveiled globally earlier, now it has been launched in India as well and it is priced at Rs 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available in three colour options - Glass Sparkle Black with Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matte Sword Silver with Candy Daring Red and Pearl Brilliant White/ Metallic Mat Stellar Blue.

Fully re-engineered, the Hayabusa’s legendary 1340cc, four-cylinder, DOHC engine is fed by new Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies with dual fuel injectors feeding each cylinder, mixing with pressurized air from the Suzuki Ram Air Direct (SRAD) intakes in the nose of the aerodynamic fairing. The new, symmetrical twin silencer exhaust system is lighter with better flow and a stimulating exhaust note. The enhancements to Hayabusa’s superbike calibre comes in the form of a twin-spar aluminium frame and adjustable KYB-supplied suspension.

The Hayabusa employs an advanced version of the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.); a comprehensive collection of electronic rider aids like Cruise Control and Bi-directional Quick Shift systems that can optimize and personalize the motorcycle’s performance characteristics to match the conditions and desires of the rider. Only the Hayabusa offers this premium suite of aids that simultaneously boosts performance and comfort as riders enjoy the ultimate sportbike experience.

Greater horsepower and torque throughout the low- to mid-speed range. Worldwide emissions compliance (including Euro 5) is achieved without sacrificing top speed. Suzuki’s latest and most advanced electronic control system (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System- S.I.R.S.) is integrated into the new Hayabusa.

A new TFT LCD panel is integrated with a fresh version of the Hayabusa’s popular analogue instrument cluster. A new, full LED lighting kit includes a projector and multi-plane headlight, forward position lights and a combination taillight that have integrated turn signals so no stalks protrude from the sleek bodywork. Suspension refinement and new wheels provide a heightened sense of stability at high speeds plus agility on turns and winding roads.

The front brakes feature the latest Brembo Stylema callipers and larger diameter brake discs for improved braking efficiency and feel.

New Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires were developed exclusively for the new Hayabusa. Internationally, riders may choose from three colour options- Glass Sparkle Black & Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matte Sword Silver & Candy Daring Red, or Pearl Brilliant White & Metallic Matte Stellar Blue paint schemes. Each scheme features restyled Hayabusa Kanji symbols and model name logos.

