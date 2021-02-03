2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Revealed in Leaked Advertisement; Here's What to Expect

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa, which is scheduled for the official reveal on February 5, has been leaked online. In a promo video clip shared online, the motorcycle was seen riding alongside its two predecessors before taking off. For all the bike lovers who have been waiting for its first look, the bike has retained the platform as well as the overall design and aesthetics of the older models.

Design: As already said the bike has retained the platform as well as the overall aesthetics of the old Suzuki Hayabusa but, from the video available it can be analysed that the design is sharper and the overall bodywork wears a more chiselled and muscular design. The air scoops appear a lot bigger than the old model and changes can even be noticed in the tail section. The bike will also come with huge exhausts making it instantly recognisable and is expected to be available in 3 colour options namely Dark Blue with Orange highlights, Silver with Red highlights and White with Blue highlights.

Engine: Details regarding the engine of the bike have not yet been disclosed. However, according to some reports, the bike will get a brand new engine. The vehicle is also likely to come with Suzuki Drive Mode Selector with multiple engine mapping.

Electronics and chassis: The all-new Suzuki Hayabusa is expected to get a contemporary suite of electronics, including IMU-assisted traction control and ABS. The bike can also offer the latest generation suspension, brakes and tyres to its riders.

Availability: The bike is scheduled to reveal on February 5. However, globally the superbike will be pitted against the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX sports tourer.

Features: From the video, people can spot LED headlights, analogue dials in the instrument cluster, and a TFT multi-info display featuring in the bike.