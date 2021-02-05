2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled, Gets Updated Design and New Features

A few days after its advertisement was leaked online, Suzuki has unveiled the 2021 Hayabusa globally in the flesh. The Hayabusa remains instantly recognizable as its restyled, wind-cheating body retains the cues that were inspired by the peregrine falcon.

Fully re-engineered, the Hayabusa’s legendary 1340cc, four-cylinder, DOHC engine is fed by new Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies with dual fuel injectors feeding each cylinder, mixing with pressurized air from the Suzuki Ram Air Direct (SRAD) intakes in the nose of the aerodynamic fairing. The new, symmetrical twin silencer exhaust system is lighter with better flow and a stimulating exhaust note.

Enhancements to the Hayabusa’s superbike-caliber comes in the form of a twin-spar aluminum frame and adjustable KYB-supplied suspension.

The Hayabusa employs an advanced version of the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.); a comprehensive collection of electronic rider aids like Cruise Control and Bi-directional Quick Shift systems that can optimize and personalize the motorcycle’s performance characteristics to match the conditions and desires of the rider. Only the Hayabusa offers this premium suite of aids that simultaneously boosts performance and comfort as riders enjoy the ultimate sportbike experience.

Greater horsepower and torque throughout the low- to mid-speed range. Worldwide emissions compliance (including Euro 5) is achieved without sacrificing top speed. Suzuki’s latest and most advanced electronic control system (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System- S.I.R.S.) is integrated into the new Hayabusa.

A new TFT LCD panel is integrated with a fresh version of the Hayabusa’s popular analog instrument cluster. New, full LED lighting includes a projector and multi-plane headlight, plus forward position lights and a combination taillight that have integrated turn signals so no stalks protrude from the sleek bodywork. Suspension refinement and new wheels provide a heightened sense of stability at high speeds plus agility on turns and winding roads.

The front brakes feature the latest Brembo Stylema calipers and larger diameter brake discs for improved braking efficiency and feel.

New Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires were developed exclusively for the new Hayabusa. For 2022, riders may choose from three beautiful color options- Glass Sparkle Black & Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matte Sword Silver & Candy Daring Red, or Pearl Brilliant White & Metallic Matte Stellar Blue paint schemes. Each scheme features restyled Hayabusa Kanji symbols and model name logos.