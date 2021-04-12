Japan headquartered Suzuki Motors has launched 2021 Swift Sport in Malaysia incorporating a four-cylinder 1.4-litre turbo-powered engine generating a maximum output of 140 hp and 230 Nm of torque. The Japanese automobile giant made its exit from the Malaysian market in 2016 and has now made a comeback with the new model of the Swift. The company has roped in Naza as its distributor in the country and the Swift Sport 2021 comes as the first launch of the company in collaboration with Naza Eastern Motors.

Suzuki Motors will offer the 2021 Swift Sport model in a single variant and will retail it at a pricing of Rs 25.29 lakh (as per Indian currency). As mentioned earlier, the vehicle will draw power from 1.4 litre, four-cylinder Boosterjet engine pulling off an impressive power of 140 hp at 5,500 rpm.

The power is directed to the front axle with a six-speed automatic transmission framework. While the vehicle is not available with a manual gearbox option, it does feature paddle shifters. The car can log an acceleration from 0 to 100 in mere 8 seconds and clocks a top speed of 205 kmph.

Suzuki Motors Corporation has furnished the vehicle with a specially crafted trailing arm for improved stabilization during cornering. The automobile giant has incorporated the car with MacPherson Strut suspensions with coil springs in the front while the rear suspensions include a torsion beam mechanism. With 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, the vehicle sports an elegant appearance.

The new Swift has also received automatic LED projector headlamps, halogen fog lights, LED DRLs, electronically adjustable wing mirrors with turn indicators, keyless entry, push start button, dual rounded exhaust and much more.

The Suzuki Swift in India comes with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 6.36 lakh for the VXI model and goes up to Rs 7.49 lakh for the ZXI AMT variant.

