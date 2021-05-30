2021 Tata Nexon Gets Updated with New 16-inch Five-Spoke Alloy Wheel Design

Car manufacturers regularly update their models with new features and introduce new trim levels along with cosmetic changes to keep luring customers. In recent times, Tata Motors made one such tweak to the latest crop of its compact SUV, the Nexon. The homegrown automaker has now silently replaced the V-shaped alloy wheels in favour of five-spoke diamond-cut alloys.

According to aCarToq report, the new alloy wheel design will be available with all the trims of the Nexon. The publication further mentioned that while the company has not officially announced the change, they informed the change through a circular released to their dealerships across the country.

The latest alloy wheel design is also a diamond-cut like the previous one. However, the design does look interesting and adds a fresh look to the vehicle and is to ensure that the customers stay interested. Apart from the alloy wheels design, the size of the rims and the tyre remains the same. Additionally, there is no change to the setup or the profile of the tyre, T-BHP reported.

Also, there are no other cosmetic or performance upgrades made to the 2021 variant. Tata introduced the Nexon in late 2017 and it has become a tremendous hit for the brand and among customers. It did help the automaker notch consistent three-digit sales growth YoY. The five-seater is also one of the safest cars with five-star Global NCAP crash test ratings. It is priced under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes loaded with a host of features along with an appealing interior.

Tata Motors launched the BS6 compliant Nexon in 2020. With the update, the company had also changed the looks of the car, as it now comes with a new front-end bumper among others. Powering the vehicle is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces a maximum of 110 PS and 170 Nm. The diesel variants get the 1.5-litre engine that produces a maximum of 110 PS and 260 Nm. The engines are mated with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT transmission.

