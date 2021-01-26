News18 Logo

2021 Tata Safari SUV Unveil Live: Design, Cabin, Price Expectation and More

News18.com | January 26, 2021, 19:28 IST
Tata Motors is all set to officially resurrect the Safari badge in India today. The seven-seater SUV, previously called Gravitas, will be launched as the new Tata Safari 2021 on January 26. Bookings are already underway across the country. Tata Safari was initially launched in India in 1998 and gave car lovers the first taste of SUV culture in the country. It will be offered in six- and seven-seater versions of the Harrier SUV. The seven-seater version will have bench-type seat with adjustable headrests. When it comes to the engine, we expect the Safari to get the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine like Harrier. This engine can produce 170bhp of power and 350Nm of torque.


Jan 26, 2021 19:28 (IST)

In terms of features, the new Safari gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a premium 320W Audio from JBL audio system.  

Jan 26, 2021 19:26 (IST)

The Safari is the first Tata model to get an electric parking brake. 

Jan 26, 2021 19:25 (IST)

In terms of safety the car gets 6 airbags, auto-dimming IRVMS, TPMS, Cornering Fog Lamps and more.

Jan 26, 2021 19:23 (IST)

The new Safari gets multi-driving modes including City, Sport and Eco as well as multiple ESP Terrain Response Modes including Normal, Wet and Rough.

Jan 26, 2021 19:18 (IST)

The popularity of SUVs has seen immense growth in the past decade in India.

Jan 26, 2021 19:16 (IST)

The car has been put through a range of climatic conditions during its testing. 

Jan 26, 2021 19:14 (IST)

Tata Motors has adopted the JLR build process for the Safari SUV.

Jan 26, 2021 19:13 (IST)

The car is built on a modular platform to accommodate future technology as well.

Jan 26, 2021 19:13 (IST)

There is also driving modes in addition to the ESP terrain response modes to take on all kinds of driving conditions.

Jan 26, 2021 19:12 (IST)

Powering the car is a 170-hp diesel engine mated to a 6-speed torque converter.

Jan 26, 2021 19:11 (IST)

The gets new Safari a set of 18-inch wheels.

Jan 26, 2021 19:10 (IST)

The Tata Safari gets Land Rover's D8 Platform and gets extensive use of High Strength Steel to achieve torsional stiffness and stability.

Jan 26, 2021 19:07 (IST)

On the inside, the new Safari gets three rows with a stadium effect. It gets Oyster White material on the seating and door panels to increase the sense of airiness.

Jan 26, 2021 19:06 (IST)

At the front, the car gets an imposing grille and sculpted bonnet.  

Jan 26, 2021 19:05 (IST)

Jan 26, 2021 19:03 (IST)

The Tata Safari will be built on the popular Omega Arc platform and the Impact 2.0 design.

Jan 26, 2021 19:03 (IST)

Jan 26, 2021 18:56 (IST)

The new Safari comes as a 7-Seater version of the Harrier SUV, based on the same platform with larger dimensions. 

Jan 26, 2021 18:43 (IST)

, The car, previously known as the Gravitas, was showcased at the last year's Auto Expo where we got a closer look at it. 

Jan 26, 2021 18:34 (IST)

Tata will be unveiling the Safari SUV in India today. Stay tuned to this space for all the action live from the event!

2021 Tata Safari SUV Unveil Live: Design, Cabin, Price Expectation and More
Tata Safari. (Image source: Tata Motors)

While the Safari shares the same wheelbase as the Harrier at 2,741mm, initially it will be offered only as two-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive and electric versions are in the offing in future.

