2021 Tata Safari SUV Unveil Live: Design, Cabin, Price Expectation and More

Tata Motors is all set to officially resurrect the Safari badge in India today. The seven-seater SUV, previously called Gravitas, will be launched as the new Tata Safari 2021 on January 26. Bookings are already underway across the country. Tata Safari was initially launched in India in 1998 and gave car lovers the first taste of SUV culture in the country. It will be offered in six- and seven-seater versions of the Harrier SUV. The seven-seater version will have bench-type seat with adjustable headrests. When it comes to the engine, we expect the Safari to get the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine like Harrier. This engine can produce 170bhp of power and 350Nm of torque.