2021 Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus Spec Comparison: Exterior, Cabin, Engine and More

Tata has dropped the wraps on the new Tata Safari in India. The car comes as the 7-seater variant of the Tata Harrier with an additional row of seats and a few new features. Previously known as the Gravitas, we got a glimpse at the car at last year's Auto Expo, the detailed image gallery of which you can find by clicking these words. In the domestic market, the car will take on the likes of MG Hector Plus, Toyota Innova Crysta and Mahindra XUV500.

In the same note it is also justifiable to ask if the Hector Plus will follow the same suit as the Hector did in overpowering the Harrier in its respective segment. So as the rivalry onsets, here is how the new Safari goes up against the Hector Plus on paper.

Tata Safari. (Image source: Tata Motors)

Tata Safari Exterior

Tata Safari 2021 will be an extended version of the Harrier. From the front, it looks similar to the Harrier SUV, the only exception being a slightly redesigned bumper in the rear. However, there is a considerable change in the roofline and space inside the SUV — the height has been raised and the rear has more upright position, creating more space. The rear also includes new-look tail-lamps. In terms of length, the Safari is longer and taller than the Harrier by 63mm and 80mm, respectively. To keep the look distinct and different from the Harrier, the Safari will have the option of new colours.

MG Hector Plus Lateral. (Image source: MG)

MG Hector Plus Exterior

The MG Hector Plus closely resembles its 5-seater sibling on the outside. The car comes with the same split headlight setup that sits on either sides of the cascading grille. MG has slightly tweaked the bumper on both sides. The car sits on the same wheels as the Hector. And at the rear, the car gets slightly tweak taillights as well.

Tata Gravitas. (Image source: CarWale)

Tata Safari Interiors

The new Safari's dashboard design and interiors are similar to the Harrier. It will have an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, sunroof and push-button start. It will also have an electronic handbrake.

MG Hector Plus. (Image source: MG)

MG Hector Plus Interiors

The Hector Plus is touted to be a more premium version of the Hector. Hence, a few elements that works for the same include a tan coloured leather upholstery. While the rest of the features are carried over from the Hector, the Plus version gets an additional seat. Ditching the conventional bench seat for the second row, the Hector Plus ships with captain seats for the second row and a bench for the third. MG clarifies that the third seat might not be completely capable of accommodating an adult, which is solely meant for kids.

Also Watch:

Tata Safari Features

The SUV was first on put on display at the 2020 Auto Expo as Gravitas — code name for the new Safari. It is offered in six- and seven-seater versions of the Harrier SUV. The seven-seater version has bench-type seat with adjustable headrests.

MG Hector Plus Automatic Tailgate. (Image source: MG Motor India)

MG Hector Plus Features

The Hector Plus come with one additional feature than the standard Hector, which is the automatic tailgate. Some of the other key features of the Hector Plus include a Panoramic Sunroof, a Chit-Chat i-SMART Next Gen interface, captain seats with recline and slide function, LED lighting, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Tata Safari Engine

While the Safari shares the same wheelbase as the Harrier at 2,741mm, initially it will be offered only as two-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive and electric versions are in the offing in future. When it comes to the engine, the Safari will be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine like Harrier. This engine can produce 170bhp of power and 350Nm of torque.

MG Hector Plus Engine

Like its 5-seater sibling, the Hector Plus will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine rated 143PS, a 1.5-litre hybrid engine that will output 143PS and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that will deliver 170PS. While the hybrid and diesel variants will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, the petrol-only version will be offered with a DCT only.