2021 Toyota Camry Facelift Unveiled Globally, to be Based on e-TNGA Platform

Japanese carmaker Toyota has announced the preview of an all-new SUV model for its electric car line-up. From what is known till now, the car will be based on the e-TNGA platform. The mid-size SUV will be manufactured at the Toyota ZEV factory in Japan.

A report in Carwale mentions that the upcoming e-TNGA platform will be suitable for front, rear or all-wheel drive vehicles with a design suited to fit all types of battery and electric motor components. The Japanese car maker has said that since the structures are highly adaptable, the developmental time for different products and variants can also be reduced. The company has also mentioned that separate models can be developed in parallel.

According to the design image shared by the car manufacturer, the upcoming car resembles the already existing RAV4 SUV. The model is available in the brand's portfolio and can be bought overseas on hybrid version. However, the exact details of the vehicle in terms of both design and dimension are not known. The car maker is expected to reveal it in the upcoming months.

Koji Toyoshima, Deputy Chief Officer, ZEV Factory, Toyota Motor Corporation told the Carwale, “Toyota will shortly take the next step in the roll-out of its forthcoming battery electric portfolio by first previewing an all-new mid-size SUV in the coming months. The versatility and flexibility of e-TNGA technology allows us to design and create vehicles that are not just battery-electric but also exciting to drive and beautiful to look at.”

Meanwhile, Toyota has recently unveiled the Camry Hybrid facelift for the European markets with updated exterior and interiors. The vehicle is equipped with a 2.5-litre Dynamic Force hybrid engine producing 215bhp and 221Nm of torque. The four-wheeler will hit the European roads early next year. There are chances that the car will also be available in the Indian market sometime next year.