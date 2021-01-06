2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched in India at Rs 29.98 Lakh, Legender Variant at Rs 37.58 Lakh

The much-awaited facelift of the Toyota Fortuner SUV has been launched in India at Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices for the updated Fortuner go all the way to Rs 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec model – which is called as the Toyota Fortuner Legender.

As for the changes, let’s start with what it gets on the outside. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift gets an updated face with redesigned LED headlamps which also include the LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), updated grille and a new, more aggressive front bumper design. On the sides, the Fortuner gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and at the back, Toyota has given the updated Fortuner a set of new, slimmer LED tail lamps.

On the insides, the change comes in the form of a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which now supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The other changes include the introduction of an 8-way power-adjustable and ventilated seats for front passengers, an 11-speaker JBL audio system, 360-degree camera for parking, parking sensors, and ambient lighting.

2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift. (Photo: Toyota India)

Coming to the Toyota Fortuner Legender, this is the model that will sit at the top of the lineup and has a considerably different look. The Fortuner Legender looks a lot sportier than the Fortuner facelift thanks to sharper LED projector headlights, a sleeker front grille, gloss black design elements replacing the chrome bits that we see on the Fortuner facelift and a different, more muscular bumper design which also incorporates sequential LED turn indicators. On the sides, the Fortuner Legender gets a different alloy wheel design.

Toyota will be offering the Fortuner Legender in only the Pearl While colour option which gets a contrast black roof. In terms of features, the Legender additionally gets a hands-free tailgate opening function.

Coming to what is powering the updated Toyota Fortuner, it continues to be powered by the same 2.7-litre petrol engine which makes 166 hp and 245 Nm of torque and is available with the option of a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The other engine option is the same 2.8-litre diesel engine as before which continues to make 177 hp and 420 Nm of torque along with the choice of a 6-speed manual. However, this engine can now also be had along with a new 6-speed torque converter gearbox that helps it makes 204hp and a massive 500 Nm of torque.

The Fortuner with the petrol engine will come only with two-wheel-drive whereas the diesel-engine powered variant can be had with a four-wheel-drive system as well.

As for the Toyota Fortuner Legender, it will be only available as a two-wheel-drive version and can be hand only with the 6-speed automatic gearbox.