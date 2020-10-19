2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Scores 5 Stars in ASEAN NCAP Crash Testing

After its launch in Indonesia recently, Toyota is expected to launch the facelifted Fortuner in India sometime next year. The car which is sold under the Hilux badge in Indonesia was recently tested by ASEAN NCAP where it scored a perfect five stars for safety.

The Fortuner scored 34.03 points out of 36 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), 43.38 points out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP) and 13 points out of 18 for Safety Assist Technologies (SATs) category.

For the upcoming model year, the car comes with a host of changes both in terms of mechanicals as well as cosmetic. Upfront, the car gets redesigned LED headlights that house the LED DRLs as well. The grille is a new unit and is now larger with a mesh-pattern. The bumper at the front is redesigned and the car gets a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the car gets slimmer-looking LED taillights.

The company has also introduced a top-spec Legender model that comes with a split grille, a different bumper that houses sequential LED turn indicators, duel-LED projector headlamps a gloss black finish replacing the chrome up front, 20-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone paint schemes and more gloss-black elements incorporated into the rear bumper and boot lid.

Also Watch:

On the inside, the most notable change is the addition of a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay. The instrument cluster is mildly updated as well. Also part of the package are LED ambient lighting, a 9-speaker JBL audio system and a 360-degree camera.

In terms of powertrain options, the car comes with a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that outputs 150hp and 400Nm of torque, a 2.8-litre diesel which now outputs 204hp and 500Nm of torque. In India, however, one can expect Toyota to continue with the 2.7-litre petrol engine and offer the upgraded 2.8 diesel with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic option as well.