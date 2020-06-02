2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift to Debut on June 4 in Thailand, India Launch to Follow Soon

Toyota will introduce the 2021 Fortuner along with the new Hilux in international markets on June 4. The SUV will get its mid-cycle update that is expected to come in the form of a slightly tweaked design and styling along with a bolder and more assertive appearance.

While the company’s teaser for the car does not reveal much, several spy shots of the car, that have appeared previously, hints at a few notable changes. At the front, the car gets a tweaked front fascia with a pair of edgier, inline-type LED headlamps that seem to take inspiration from the recently-introduced Toyota Harrier.

The grille is slimmer, there is a considerably large lower air intake, sportier bumper with sharper outer ends and a pair of new fog-lamp housing.

The car will most likely sit on a new set of 20-inch alloy wheels that might vary depending on the market. Interior elements are expected to largely remain the same along with fresh upholstery, enhanced electronics and new décor elements.

In the foreign markets, the car is expected to be powered by a more powerful iteration of the 2.8-litre diesel engine rated at upwards of 200hp, up from the current 177hp. However, we are still not sure if the engine will make its way to India. The car will first go on sale in Thailand followed by other international markets including India.

