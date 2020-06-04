2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Unveiled, Here's What's New in Updated SUV

Toyota has unveiled the 2021 Fortuner SUV in Thailand. The new car comes after a long wait after being spied numerous times during testing.

For the upcoming model year, the car comes with a host of changes both in terms of mechanicals as well as cosmetic. Upfront, the car gets redesigned LED headlights that house the LED DRLs as well. The grille is a new unit and is now larger with a mesh-pattern. The bumper at the front is redesigned and the car gets a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the car gets slimmer-looking LED taillights.

The company has also introduced a top-spec Legender model that comes with a split grille, a different bumper that houses sequential LED turn indicators, duel-LED projector headlamps a gloss black finish replacing the chrome up front, 20-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone paint schemes and more gloss-black elements incorporated into the rear bumper and boot lid.

2021 Toyota Fortuner Interiors. (Image source: Toyota)

On the inside, the most notable change is the addition of a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay. The instrument cluster is mildly updated as well. Also part of the package are LED ambient lighting, a 9-speaker JBL audio system and a 360-degree camera.

In terms of powertrain options, the car comes with a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that outputs 150hp and 400Nm of torque, a 2.8-litre diesel which now outputs 204hp and 500Nm of torque. In India, however, one can expect Toyota to continue with the 2.7-litre petrol engine and offer the upgraded 2.8 diesel with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic option as well.

