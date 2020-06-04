AUTO

1-MIN READ

2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Unveiled, Here's What's New in Updated SUV

2021 Toyota Fortuner. (Image source: Toyota)

2021 Toyota Fortuner. (Image source: Toyota)

For the new model-year, the car comes with a host of changes in terms of cosmetics and mechanicals. One can expect its arrival in India sometime in 2021.

Toyota has unveiled the 2021 Fortuner SUV in Thailand. The new car comes after a long wait after being spied numerous times during testing.

For the upcoming model year, the car comes with a host of changes both in terms of mechanicals as well as cosmetic. Upfront, the car gets redesigned LED headlights that house the LED DRLs as well. The grille is a new unit and is now larger with a mesh-pattern. The bumper at the front is redesigned and the car gets a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the car gets slimmer-looking LED taillights.

The company has also introduced a top-spec Legender model that comes with a split grille, a different bumper that houses sequential LED turn indicators, duel-LED projector headlamps a gloss black finish replacing the chrome up front, 20-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone paint schemes and more gloss-black elements incorporated into the rear bumper and boot lid.

2021 Toyota Fortuner Interiors. (Image source: Toyota)
2021 Toyota Fortuner Interiors. (Image source: Toyota)

On the inside, the most notable change is the addition of a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay. The instrument cluster is mildly updated as well. Also part of the package are LED ambient lighting, a 9-speaker JBL audio system and a 360-degree camera.

In terms of powertrain options, the car comes with a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that outputs 150hp and 400Nm of torque, a 2.8-litre diesel which now outputs 204hp and 500Nm of torque. In India, however, one can expect Toyota to continue with the 2.7-litre petrol engine and offer the upgraded 2.8 diesel with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic option as well.

Also Watch:


