2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 11.75 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the all-new 2021 Bonneville Bobber in India at Rs 11.75 Lakh (ex-showroom). Significant updates include enhanced engine performance, higher specification technology and equipment, and an all-new blacked-out, chunkier style. The Bobber is available with a range of 77 genuine Triumph accessories, including an alternative high bar set-up, luggage and choice of seating options, and its class-leading adjustable seating and footpeg position.

The new Bobber is powered by Triumph’s latest generation Bonneville 1200cc, high-torque British twin-engine. Triumph claims that the new engine has reduced inertia helping it be more responsive. Peak torque of 106Nm comes in at a low 4,000 rpm, and peak power is 78PS at 6,100rpm.

Riding distance is also enhanced by the new, larger, 12-litre fuel tank which gives up to 33 per cent more range. Triumph’s sophisticated ride-by-wire system ensures precise throttle control and enables the two enhanced riding modes - ‘Road’ and ‘Rain’. These adjust both the throttle response and traction control settings.

The twin airbox intakes are located under the seat, while the straight-line exhaust pipe run conceals the catalyst box. A very high service interval of 16,000 kilometres helps to keep the ongoing cost of ownership low.

The 2021 Triumph Bobber now features a 16” fat front wheel and new, chunkier 47mm front forks. The new front wheel is complemented by Bobber’s wide rear wheel setup. Both have a classic wire-spoked design, with black rims. The Avon Cobra tyres have been specifically developed for the Bobber.

The Bobber is equipped with premium Brembo 2-piston callipers and twin discs, for excellent and controlled stopping power, while on the rear is a single-disc setup. Triumph is offering ABS and switchable traction control as standard as well.

Central to the Bobber’s authentic hard-tail look is the floating aluminium seat, with monoshock suspension and distinctive “swing-cage” swinging arm, which ensure great wheel control and added comfort. The seat is ergonomically optimised and sculpted for comfort, with a beautifully stitched deep foam pad. The seat height is only 690mm. The riding position is adjustable – and the seat can be re-positioned ‘up and forwards’, or ‘down and backwards’ to optimise comfort and control for all sizes of rider. The instruments are adjustable too, so they can be tailored to match.

The Bobber has all of the signature hallmarks and beautiful details that are widely appreciated worldwide – minimal steel fenders with a centre ridge and returns edge, wide flat bars with broad, adjustable levers, sculpted top yoke, rubber gaiters, classic rear ‘drum brake’ inspired hub, side-mounted ignition barrel, black painted bar end mirrors, LED bullet indicators and a new, signature full LED headlight.

Also Watch:

For added visibility and where market legislation permits, for 2021 the headlight features Triumph’s signature LED Daytime Running Light. And adding to the minimalist style for 2021 are new black engine covers, cam cover and sprocket cover, giving the Bobber a new, meaner, moodier edge.

For 2021 the instruments feature a new bezel, including a metallic embellisher with subtle Bonneville branding. There’s a new dial face, with translucent silver markings, and more integrated warning lights. The multi-function display is controlled by an easily accessible handlebar mounted scroll button.

The new 2021 generation Bobber comes in three distinctive colour options, with a new Matt Storm grey and Matt Ironstone scheme, a new Cordovan Red scheme, and a classic Jet Black option.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here