2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 11 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the new Speed Twin in India today. Significantly updated for 2021, the Speed Twin’s characterful 1200cc High Power Bonneville twin engine now has even higher performance, as well as lower emissions, making it fully Euro 5 compliant. The engine now delivers 3PS more peak power with 100PS at 7,250rpm, plus more power in the mid-range than the previous generation.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Shoeb Farooq, Business Head- Triumph Motorcycles India said: “We are excited to re-introduce the 2021 Speed Twin to the Bonneville Family; it’s popularity and demand has been consistent since we first raised the curtain off this one. With this launch, we expand the Modern Classic portfolio in India to seven motorcycles, each with a unique character to suit the discerning tastes of our consumers. The 2021 Speed Twin, which is now BS6 compliant, offers a seamless amalgamation of character and style, combining the torquey character of the Thurxton R and the contemporary style and nimbleness of the Street Twin which is sure to attract younger audiences.”

Alongside the incredibly strong and linear power delivery, the 2021 Speed Twin also has a fuller torque curve, with peak torque of 112Nm arriving more than 500rpm lower down the rev range compared to the previous generation. The responsiveness of the Speed Twin engine has also been enhanced, thanks to a 17% reduction in inertia obtained via a new lightweight crankshaft and alternator. These enable the engine to spin up faster than the previous generation, and rev harder for longer, with a red line now 500rpm higher than before. In addition, new high compression pistons, revised ports and a new cam profile complete the list of performance enhancements.

It gets new brushed stainless steel megaphone twin upswept sports silencers, that have been carefully crafted for a deep, throaty roar to match the Speed Twin’s legendary name. The innovative and uninterrupted exhaust header run cleverly conceals the catalyst box, delivering the characteristic clean-line “straight-run” design.

As with all the models in Triumph’s Modern Classic range, the cost of ownership is kept low thanks to the high first major service interval of 10,000 miles / 16,000 kilometres.

New for 2021, the Speed Twin comes equipped with upside-down 43mm Marzocchi front forks with cartridge damping, with 120mm wheel travel. The twin rear suspension units come with adjustable spring preload, and 120mm rear wheel travel, both precisely tuned for even better handling and the perfect modern roadster ride.

The braking performance is improved with new higher specification Brembo 4-piston M50 radial monobloc front brake calipers and twin 320mm Brembo discs. Alongside the Nissin 2-piston floating rear caliper with 220mm disc, and ABS fitted as standard, these deliver a stronger initial braking-bite, more feel and better fade characteristics.

Ensuring incredible grip, precision and high-speed stability, new Metzeler Racetec RR tyres are fitted as standard for the 2021 model, along with new cast aluminium wheels, 17” on both front and rear, with a lightweight 12-spoke design.

A beautifully balanced motorcycle, the Speed Twin brings an intuitive and confidence-inspiring ride. The ergonomics are perfectly proportioned with an accessible 809mm seat height, a slim stand over width, tapered handlebars, and a comfortable roadster foot-peg position, which are 38mm further forward and 4mm lower than the Thruxton, providing the rider with a more relaxed riding position.

The new generation Speed Twin comes with a sophisticated ride-by-wire system that enables three riding modes: Rain, Road and Sport. These have been enhanced for 2021, adjusting both the throttle response and traction control settings to suit the rider’s preference. The riding modes can be changed at the touch of a button while on the move, to respond to any change in riding conditions, maximising rider confidence and safety. The rider can also choose to switch the traction control off independently through the instrument menu.

The bike is also equipped with an LED rear light and indicators, and, where market legislation permits, the signature LED Daytime Running Light (DRL) is incorporated into the headlight.

In addition to the new 12 spoke cast wheels and twin upswept sporty silencers with brushed stainless-steel headers, the Speed Twin is characterised by its signature-shaped 14.5L tank with knee indents, beautiful bar end mirrors, sculpted side panels and stylish bench seat.

The 2021 Speed Twin gets over 50 custom accessories that riders can add to enhance the style, practicality, and security of their bike. These range from multi-function LED indicators, to quilted seats and luggage, knee pads, engine embellishers, head bolt covers, sump plates, heated grips and many more.

All genuine Triumph accessories have been designed and developed alongside the bike itself, to the same exacting standards, to ensure perfect integration and excellent durability, and all come with the same two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

