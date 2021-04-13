2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and XE Unveiled, Gets new Steve McQueen Limited Edition

British premium bike manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the 2021 iteration of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE. Additionally, the company has also unveiled a limited edition offering of the motorcycle called the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition.

As part of the changes on the 2021 model, the motorcycle has been updated to meet the latest emission norms thanks to the engine being updated for lower emissions and it also gets a revised exhaust system which has been tweaked for better heat dissipation. The engine, however, remains identical with the 1200cc parallel-twin engine delivering a peak torque of 110 Nm and peak power of 90 PS.

The motorcycle also continues to be loaded to the brim with features such as adjustable handlebars, adjustable Ohlins suspension, 21-inch front wheel, twin Brembo M50 radial monobloc callipers, up to 6 riding modes - including Off-Road Pro in the XE variant, all-LED lighting, cornering ABS and cornering traction control (XE), keyless ignition, cruise control and USB charging socket.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition is based on the Scrambler 1200 XE and gets a custom green paint scheme with Steve McQueen branding on the tank and the handlebar clamp. This variant will be limited to only 1,000 units across the world, will be numbered and will come with a certificate of authenticity. The Steve McQueen Edition comes fitted with premium accessories fitted as standard.

The new 2021 Scrambler 1200 XC and XE are available in three colours: Cobalt Blue with a Jet Black stripe, Matt Khaki Green with a Jet Black stripe or the single tone Sapphire Black option.

