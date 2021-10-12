2021 Triumph Street Scrambler Launched in India at Rs 9.35 Lakh, Bookings Open

British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles has announced the launch of the Triumph Street Scrambler in India and has priced it at Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Street Scrambler meets the latest emission norms and comes with design and feature updates.

The new 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler is powered by the 900cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine that makes 65 PS of peak power at 7,250 rpm and 80Nm of peak torque which is delivered at 3,250 rpm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

In terms of design, for 2021, the motorcycle gets a new aluminium number board with an embossed Street Scrambler logo, incorporated into the new side panel. The throttle body finishers, heel guards and headlight brackets, all of which feature a brushed aluminium finish, are also new, as well as the new leather and textile inspired seat covering. Additional details include the high grip ‘bear trap’ adventure style footpegs, the elegantly shaped tank with lockable cap and the minimal front mudguard. As with all the bikes in Triumph’s Modern Classic family, the Street Scrambler’s black coated engine features the signature-shaped Bonneville engine covers with their Triumph makers-mark badge, complimented by a finned head and header clamps.

The 2021 Street Scrambler is available in 3 premium paint schemes: the classic Jet Black, a new contemporary Urban Grey or the new twin colour Matt Khaki and Matt Ironstone scheme, featuring distinctive new tank graphics.

The Street Scrambler continues to have the commanding riding position with wide aluminium handlebars and mid-position footpegs. Braking duties are done by Brembo 4-piston front brake calliper. With 120mm of front and rear wheel travel, the high specification 41mm cartridge forks and preload-adjustable twin shocks enable the rider to feel confident and comfortable on longer journeys, or when tackling light off-road surfaces. The long-travel forks are finished with traditional rubber gaiters while the rear suspension features grey springs and black shrouds, adding to the bike’s Scrambler style.

The Street Scrambler’s 19-inch front and 17-inch rear blacked-out wire-spoked wheels are equipped with dual-purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres. The low 790mm seat height adds to the confident feel and is complemented by a narrow stand-over width, enabling riders to comfortably reach the ground when stationary.

It’s filled with tech too as the motorcycle gets switchable ABS and switchable traction control as standard. It has three riding modes (Rain, Road and Off-Road), enabled via the ride-by-wire technology, which adjust the throttle map and traction control settings to suit riding conditions or rider preference, ensuring optimum performance in wet or dry conditions. The Off-Road mode turns the ABS and traction control off, enabling the rider to have complete control over the rear wheel when on loose surfaces.

As per Triumph, a torque-assist clutch for light and easy operation is also fitted as standard, which represents a particular advantage when riding in heavy traffic or when enjoying light off-road riding, making the bike easier to ride for longer. The clocks feature an analogue speedometer and a digital menu system, which is accessed through the handlebar-mounted buttons. The under-seat USB charger, key-fob-incorporated immobiliser and compact LED rear light complete the technology package.

