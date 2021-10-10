2021 Triumph Street Scrambler Teased Ahead of India Launch on October 12

British automaker Triumph has confirmed the launch of its 2021 Street Scrambler motorbike in India on October 12. The company made the announcement through its social media handles while sharing a teaser photo of Street Scrambler branding. The bike was earlier, introduced in the global market in April this year. The retro-style motorbike will be powered by a 900cc parallel-twin engine and will come with a semi-digital instrument console and halogen headlight. The Street Scrambler is based on a tubular steel cradle frame and sports a circular headlamps design along with high mounted twin tip exhausts. The bike gets a teardrop-shaped headlamp and has split style seats.

Design

In sync with the retro feel, the bike will ride on wire-spoke wheels featuring large knobby tires.

Triumph has enabled the Street Scrambler with features like disc brake on the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to prevent the bike from skipping during brake application. The suspension duties on their retro style machine will be performed by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and twin shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

While the company has preferred halogen lamps for the front, the taillight will be LED. The Triumph Street Scrambler is expected to be offered in Matte Khaki/Matte Ironstone, Jet Black and Urban Gray paint scheme.

- Engine

In terms of performance, the 900cc liquid-cooled paralleled twin engine on this motorbike is capable of delivering 64.1bhp of power at 7,500 rpm and 80Nm of peak torque at 3,200 rpm. The bike has been mated with a 5-speed gearbox.

- Expected price and availability

The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler is expected to arrive in India with a starting price tag of over Rs 9 lakhs (ex-showroom). Soon after the launch, Triumph is expected to start the booking process and deliver the motorbike. The launch of Street Scrambler 2021 coincides with the festive season in India which is preferred by many buyers for new vehicle purchases.

