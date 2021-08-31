2021 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 2.60 Lakh

TVS has launched the new Apache RR 310 in India, with prices starting at Rs 2.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike maker has increased the price of the existing vehicle by Rs 5000 and has included many latest features. The mean machine now packs in a 313-cc engine that comes teamed up with a 6-speed gearbox that has the capacity to generate 34 PS of maximum power and 27.3 Nm of torque. Furthermore, it is the only two-wheeler in the segment that offers ride modes. The two different modes in this much-loved offering of TVS are rain and city. The premium version of the motorcycle is home to some top-notch upgrades including a redesigned exhaust system, a day trip meter, and digital document storage, an over-speed indicator.

The RR 310 now also comes with a Dynamic kit which offers adjustable suspension at both front and back. This implies that mono-shock and upside-down fork can be both adjusted and dampened as per necessity. The race kit offered by the makers obviously offers sportier ergonomics which include more gripped handlebars and footpegs. Both these kits can be purchased individually or together as a part of the Built to Order program. Under this program, the buyer can get their bike customized at the time of placing their order.

In a recent media statement, Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, told the media that this is the brand’s first factory Customise-Personalise platform. The reason behind introducing this was to make sure that the bikers are able to enjoy the kind of bike they want without having to compromise on safety and features. He went on to add that the all-new version of the motorcycle will cater to the unique riding style and expression of individual bikers. The online method of customization has also been kept uncomplicated so that more and more people are able to put across their demands and are able to own the bike of their dreams.

