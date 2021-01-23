2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V ABS Review: Adjustable Suspension, Riding Modes and More

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V was already our favourite 200cc motorcycle to go for as it offered a riding experience unlike any other, high levels of refinement and came packed with goodies too. Now, however, TVS has decided to take it even further by adding even more features and one big equipment update for the year 2021. This has resulted in a price hike of Rs 1,000 over the previous model but for that money, the latest Apache 200 offers so much more value for money.

Watch Video:

The changes that have been rolled out for the 2021 model include adjustable levers, which is for both, clutch as well as the brake lever. This allows the rider to adjust the span of the lever so that it falls naturally to the hand of the rider irrespective of how big their hands are. Not only does this make the entire process of using the levers more comfortable but it also makes things safer as in a panic situation, the levers are perfectly in your reach and you can get to them in an instant.

The next big change is the inclusion of riding modes. There are three on offer – Urban, Rain and Sport – all of which change the engine mapping to deliver two states of power and torque. Rain and Urban deliver slightly less, whereas the Sport mode gives the full beans. These modes also adjust ABS settings to three stages of sensitivity with the Rain mode being the most sensitive and Sport being the least intrusive whereas the ABS sensitivity for the Urban mode lands in the middle.

<>i>2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V ABS. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The 2021 Apache has lost some weight too as it is down by 1 Kg. It also debuts a new blue colour option which looks fantastic.

See Pics: 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V ABS Detailed Image Gallery of Design, Features, Comfort and More

And lastly, the biggest change is the inclusion of adjustable front suspension by Showa that allows you to fine-tune the motorcycle’s riding experience as per your liking. This opens up a whole new world of riding and understanding motorcycles with a learning curve of how suspension works and gives you, the rider, the ability to have a custom-tuned setup as per your weight, height and whether you travel with a pillion, with luggage or just by yourself.

WATCH VIDEO REVIEW:

But all of these changes are on paper. How much of a difference does it really make in the real world? We find out in our review and discuss all of these changes in detail. Watch the video above to find out more and let us know what you think about the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.