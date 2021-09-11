2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched in Nepal With Segment First Riding Modes

TVS Motor Company has introduced its new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (single-channel ABS) motorcycle with innovative segment-first features in Nepal today. The motorcycle stands tall to its promise of delivering cutting edge technology, using years of racing experience and pedigree.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr R Dilip, President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache series has been a testament to our commitment to delivering technological prowess to our aspirational customers and racing enthusiasts across the globe. In line with this ethos, we are excited to introduce our new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle, which offers key segment-first features and technologies, which will further add to our philosophy of ensuring customer delight in Nepal.”

Mr. Shahil Agrawal, Managing Director, Jagdamba Motors Private Limited, said, “The customers of Nepal have always responded positively to the race machine proposition of TVS Apache series. The new edition will only build on the excitement of the youth. We will continue supporting TVS Motor Company in creating a superior riding experience for TVS Apache customers.”

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle is engineered with three ride modes: Sport, Urban, and Rain. This intelligent system will enable riders to shift between ride modes on the fly, using the ride mode switch on the handlebar.

Also Watch:

The motorcycle will now be equipped with first-in-segment adjustable suspension. The high-performance Showa front suspension comes with a preloaded adjustment that allows the rider to choose between a plush ride or track ride, while the new Showa rear suspension is tuned for enhanced track performance. It comes with adjustable brakes and clutch levers with 3-step-adjustment, which are ergonomically designed basis the phalange of the middle finger, and cover 5 to 95 percentile of riders. Additionally, the refinements in the brake system have been made to deliver a sharper and improved brake performance.

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with single-channel ABS will be available in three colours: Gloss Black, Pearl White, and the newly launched Matte Blue, inspired by the TVS OMC race bike.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here