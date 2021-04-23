2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Unveiled Globally, Could Come to India Soon

German automobile giant Volkswagen has officially showcased its 2021 Polo facelift. The unveiled model incorporates significant changes including an LED light bar in the front. The lightbar resembles Volkswagen's Tiguan facelift.

Volkswagen has also updated the headlights of the vehicle, rendering them a modern appearance with LEDs. The top-end versions of the vehicle for the first time feature a matrix LED setup. The rear of the vehicle has also been furnished with considerable changes with LED taillights giving an aggressive appearance to the vehicle.

The Polo badging similar to Volkswagen's larger models sit on the centre of the tailgate. The premium variant of the elegantly designed vehicle comes with 16-inch alloy wheels and while the standard edition boasts 15-inch wheels. The variant is powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and fetches diesel-like performance while reducing emissions significantly. The manual variant packs in a 1.0-litre engine that produces a modest power of 80 horsepower and a peak torque of 93-newton meters. The engine is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The flagship edition of the new Volkswagen Polo facelift, Polo GTI will be announced in the coming days. The other variants of the vehicle include R-Line, Polo, Life replacing the conventional Highline, Comfortline and Trendline variants. Talking of the interiors, then Germany headquartered vehicle manufacturer has upgraded the infotainment systems with a large 9.2-inch touchscreen. The climate controls get a refurbished appearance similar to premium models like Arteon and Tiguan.

The new facelifted version of the Volkswagen Polo also comes with a digital driver's display on the dashboard eliminating analogue dials. The vehicle doesn't come with a Turbocharged Direct Injection feature but has a budgetary variant that packs in a 1.0 TGI powertrain and churns out a power of 90 hp (66 kW) and a peak torque of 160 Nm.

