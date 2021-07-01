2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI Facelift Revealed, Gets Cosmetic and Feature Updates

Volkswagen has revealed the 2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI. It was in April of this year when the German auto manufacturer unveiled the sixth-gen Polo facelift. The updated Polo GTI comes with technology influenced by the eighth-generation Golf. The company claims that the new model gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates.

The front-wheel-drive Polo, just like the previous GTI, retains its 204hp turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The new Polo GTI gains a visually updated exterior design, with headlights and honeycomb mesh grille with red accents to accentuate the sporty character. Additionally, the sides of the vehicle features 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels with upgraded brakes including red calipers. Moreover, the contrasting black roof and ORVMs enhance the overall character of the vehicle. The Polo GTI facelift receives wider tail lights when compared to its predecessor and also dynamic turn signals.

The car also gets a new ‘digital cockpit’ dashboard setup, similar to the one used by the Golf. Interior specs are not known for now but the vehicle is expected to get the latest 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, new climate controls, Beats sound system, voice control, and a digital instrument cluster. The forthcoming Polo GTI will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 204bhp and 320Nm for torque. Eco, Normal and Sport – are the three driving modes in the offering. The Polo GTI also gets a bespoke, performance-oriented chassis tune that lowers the body by 15mm as compared with the standard Polo.

The previous-gen Polo GTI was sold by Volkswagen in India as a fully-imported unit in limited numbers. The company has lined up two new SUV launches this year in India, the Taigun followed by the updated 5-seat Tiguan. The Polo GTI facelift will first be introduced in the international market and is unlikely to make it to the Indian shores anytime soon.

