2021 Volvo S60 Launched in India at Rs 45.90 Lakh, Bookings Open with Deliveries Expected in March

Swedish premium carmaker Volvo has announced the launch of their premium sedan Volvo S60 in India at an introductory price of Rs 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Being an introductory offer, this price will be available to a limited number of buyers. The bookings for the Volvo S60 have begun online as well as at all Volvo dealerships across India with deliveries of the sedan expected to take place in March 2021.

The new, 2021 Volvo S60 is based on Volvo’s new Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform and has been launched in India in only variant, the top-end T4 Inscription. As a result, it only has one drive train option to choose from which consists of a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 190 hp and 300 Nm of torque, and comes with an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels.

In terms of features, the new Volvo S60 comes with a portrait-style 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the car gets four-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a Harman Kardon sound system, reverse parking camera, a wireless charging pad and an all-digital instrument cluster.

The Volvo S60, as is the case with every single Volvo vehicle, exceeds on the safety front. The S60 had scored full five out of five-star crash test safety rating by Euro NCAP and is electronically limited to a top speed of 180 km/h. Other safety features include the likes of adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

We drove the car ahead of its launch last year, in December, and we were left highly impressed with what it offers.

The Volvo S60 competes against the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Jaguar XE and while the S60 costs more than all the entry-level, base models of the other models, it is important to note that the S60 comes in only, the top-end variant in India. And if you compare the top-end variant of the S60 and the top-end variants of other models, then the S60 undercuts all of them.

Additionally, the S60 comes to India as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) which makes this aggressive price tag even more impressive.