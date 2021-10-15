2021 Volvo XC60, S90 Mild-Hybrid Facelift Models to Launch in India on October 19

Volvo, in a bid to cement its position in India's hybrid car segment, will launch the Volvo S90 and the Volvo XC60 facelifted car on October 19. Both the vehicles will feature a mild-hybrid powertrain and will come as Volvo's first electric hybrid cars in the country. The XC60 facelift is equipped with a 2-litre petrol motor linked to a mild hybrid system of 48 volts. The mechanism offers the vehicle adequate torque assist and enhanced fuel savings. The car will also sport new design updates like a new front grille, attractive bumpers as well a unique set of alloy wheels. The powertrain of the vehicle comes in two trims: a 205PS with an optional all-wheel mode in the B5 trim and a 300PS with conventional all-wheel drive in the B6 version.

On the interior front, the vehicle has a state-of-the-art Android infotainment system along with Google apps. This has been complemented by Volvo’s digital services package. The company will reveal more specifications at the launch event. The vehicle is expected to incur a price tag of more than Rs 60 lakhs and will compete against the likes of BMW X3, Mercedez-Benz GLC and the upcoming Audi Q5. The S90, meanwhile, is mild-hybrid and will leverage a similar 2-litre turbo-petrol motor that powers the XC60. The engine is linked to a 48V mild-hybrid framework. The vehicle has received some touchups as well as an updated infotainment system.

The Volvo S90 too will be offered in two trims generating 197 PS and 250 PS respectively. The S90 mild hybrid is expected to cost around Rs 60.90 lakh and will see Audi A6 and BMW 5 series as its main competitors.

