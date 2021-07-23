2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Launched in India at Rs 70,000

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of the 2021 Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid in India. The Disc Brake version of the model will be available at a price of Rs 76,530 while the Drum Brake version of the model will be available at Rs 70,000 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The details of the Yamaha Fascino Hybrid was first announced alongside the launch of the Yamaha FZ-X but the price and market availability details have only been released by the company, now. The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid will be available with the following colour options.

Disc Variant Colors: Vivid Red Special (New), Matt Black Special (New), Cool Blue Metallic (New), Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Yellow Cocktail, Cyan Blue, Vivid Red and Metallic Black.

Drum Variant Colors: Vivid Red (New), Cool Blue Metallic (New), Yellow Cocktail (New), Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Cyan Blue, and Metallic Black.

As standard, the new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid has a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System with added functionality that newly adopts the Hybrid System wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when you accelerate from a stop, reducing the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs. About three seconds after starting, or when the throttle is cut back or the engine rpm exceeds the prescribed level, the Power Assist function is cancelled. Also, an indicator light in the instrument cluster will inform the rider when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) is in operation.

The SMG also serves as a motor by reversing the direction of electricity release, providing benefits that include a Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop and Start System. Fascino 125 Fi also comes equipped with Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two-wheelers in India.

The higher-spec disc brake version of the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid gets all LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, 190mm front disc brake with “Unified Brake System (UBS)” and Bluetooth Connectivity with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X APP.

The addition of the Bluetooth Connectivity feature via Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X App will further help riders to stay connected with the machine and provide them with a host of convenient features like Answer Back, Locate my Vehicle, Riding History, Parking Record & Hazard.

Apart from this, the drum brake version shares a host of common features with the disc brake variant, which include - Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-function key with seat opener function, Large 21-litre under-seat storage compartment, Foldable convenience hook, Maintenance-free battery, and a 90/90-12 front tire and a 110/90-10 rear tire, optional USB Charger.

