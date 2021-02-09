2021 Yamaha FZ, FZS FI Launched in India at Rs 1.03 Lakh, Gets Bluetooth Connectivity

Yamaha India has announced the launch of Model Year 2021 FZ series of motorcycles in India. The price for the 2021 Yamaha FZ series starts at Rs 1.03 lakh and the 2021 Yamaha FZS FI series starts at Rs 1.07 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

As for the changes, the entry-level FZ series of motorcycles from Yamaha has been given a side-stand engine cut-off function, gets new 3D emblems and Bluetooth connectivity is not standard across the range. Additionally, Yamaha has introduced a new colour option in the lineup – Matte Red.

The only other change on the motorcycle is the fact that the kerb weight of the bike has gone down by 2 KG. The company, however, has not spoken about how this was achieved.

Apart from this, the motorcycle remains identical. It continues to be powered by the 149cc engine that makes 12.4 hp and 13.6 Nm of torque. Other features include single-channel ABS, LED headlight and a 140mm wide rear radial tyre. In terms of the price difference, with the 2021 models, it has gone up by about Rs 4,000-Rs 6,000 depending on the corresponding variants.