2021 Yamaha FZ-X Launched in India at Rs 1.17 Lakh, Bluetooth-Enabled Variant to Cost Rs 1.20 Lakh

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of an all-new motorcycle for the Indian market in the form of the new Yamaha FZ-X which has been priced starting at Rs 1,16,800 (ex-showroom). The Yamaha FZ-X marks the entry of the Japanese automaker into the 150cc neo-retro motorcycle segment. Yamaha will also offer a Bluetooth connectivity system along with the FZ-X and if opted for, this variant will cost Rs 1,19,800 (ex-showroom).

The FZ-X is powered by an air-cooled, 149cc engine which generates 12.4PS of peak power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. As per the company, the exhaust note has been tuned to produce a powerful sound. FZ-X uses metal parts in order to have a masculine appearance with metal being used on the fuel tank, side covers, engine guard, headlight stays, the front fender, fender stay, and the grab-bar. The front forks are covered with black gators and the motorcycle gets all-LED lighting.

The feature-loaded FZ-X is Bluetooth enabled, it also receives a Communication Control Unit (first in India for Yamaha bikes), which is compatible with Yamaha’s dedicated Y-Connect app that helps check smartphone notifications via the instrument cluster icons, look at maintenance recommendations, track the bike’s last parking location, track fuel consumption, receive malfunction notification, along with a unique feature - The Revs Dashboard, which displays data such as engine rpm, degree of throttle opening, rate of acceleration and an eco-friendly riding indicator on your smartphone.

Other features include a negative LCD console with a Power Socket and Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two-wheelers in India.

The new FZ-X gets a higher handlebar that is positioned closer to the rider, which in sync with a relatively flat step-up seat and centre-set footpegs that offer neutral ergonomics. It has a ground clearance of 165 mm and weighs 139 kg (with oil and a full fuel tank). There is a lower Engine protector guard and for safety a Bosch single-channel ABS with block pattern dual-purpose 100/80-17 (Front) and 140/60-17 (Rear) tubeless tyres.

The new Yamaha FZ-X will be available in the market by the end of June and it will come in three colours options - Metallic Blue, Matte Copper and Matte Black.

