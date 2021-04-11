2021 Yamaha FZS 25 Review: Still the Exciting Quarter-Litre Motorcycle That We Remember

If you would ask me to take the name of all the 250-cc offerings in the Indian two-wheeler market in one breath, I would not be able to do it. What I am trying to say is that the segment is crowded. Now while this does give a lot of options for buyers out there, it also means that the older and more established badges have to work a wee bit extra to maintain their relevancy amidst the sea of new offerings that bring so much more to the table. This is exactly what Yamaha had in mind when they gave the FZS-25 its latest update. And today we are going to see if all the changes have helped it maintain its charm in the quarter-litre segment.

If I have to start with the changes on the 2021 model, I would say that most of it are on the cosmetic front. The new FZS-25 comes with a handful of new design elements like the new headlamp that comes with a projector lamp, borrowed from the MT-15. The motorcycle gets a new paint option like the Green and Gold we had that looks rather stunning. Unlike the outgoing version, the knuckle-guard now comes with body colour rather than the matte-black ones before. Overall, on the design, front it is easy to say that Yamaha dialled things to 11.

2021 Yamaha FZ-S 25. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar)

The build quality of panels and other elements on the motorcycles are impeccable and shows its Japanese roots. There are minimum rattle and high speeds which are only noticeable if you go digging for flaws. The quality of materials used around the instrument cluster and switchgear looks and feels premium to use.

Now the ergonomics is where the FZS-25 has always impressed us. You get astride the motorcycle and you are welcomed with almost neutrally set footpegs and a handlebar that is wide and pulled closer to the rider. Combine this with a low seat height and what you have is a motorcycle that is easy to handle in urban traffic and manoeuvre in tight parking spaces.

In addition to this, the FZS-25 also offers a wide pillion seat that keeps things comfortable for your peer even on long-distance touring.

2021 Yamaha FZS 25. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar)

As opposed to what you heard about the motorcycle so far, it is not all blue skies. And the motorcycle’s feature list is where we thought there is plenty of room for improvement, or I would say addition. The new version has retained the old instrument cluster that shows vital information like speed, tachometer, odometer and distance to empty. While we have no problem whatsoever, it has hard to ignore the other offerings in the market that are far more affordable come with connectivity and navigation options.

2021 Yamaha FZ-S 25. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar)

Now coming to the crux of the matter, the engine. We were always a fan of what the FZS-25 held at its heart. The unit is retained from the outgoing version displacing 249-cc and producing 20.5bhp and 20.1Nm of torque. What makes the engine so much practical is the ample torque that is spread evenly across the low and the mid-range. The motorcycle pulls away easily and quickly from the get-go and also makes overtaking a hoot and a half. The engine is very tractable and urban-friendly and manages to do speeds as low as 35 to 40kmph in 5th gear. All of this comes with good refinement and a crisp throttle response.

Speaking of cycle parts, the new FZS-25 retains the old setup. It gets telescopic suspension at the front and monoshock at the rear that is set up on a softer side, promising fatigue-free riding on long tours. However, if we were to talk about the brakes, the FZS-25 could have done with a better unit as the front-end lacks bite and you have to work the brake-lever a little harder. On the flip-side, the rear-end was quite responsive and did the job quite well.

2021 Yamaha FZ-S 25. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar)

So if I have to sum up my experience on the new FZ-S 25 I would say not a lot has changed. The drivetrain and the powertrain have been retained from the outgoing model. However, the big question remains, does it justify the price hike that it comes with. I would say yes. Now while looks are subjective, I can report that the new design elements have definitely worked in their favour. Hence, if you are looking for a new 250-cc motorcycle for your garage there are no reasons to look away from the new FZS-25.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here