2021 Yamaha XSR125 Unveiled Globally, Here is All You Need to Know About the KTM Duke 125 Rival

With the global rollout of XSR125, Yamaha has increased its 125cc lineup in European markets. The bike employs a similar platform as that of MT-125 and R125. The vehicle has a unique look and appeal, something that will make it a head-turner on the roads. Yamaha XSR125 also boasts of hi-tech characteristics with the company promising to furnish excellent, all-around performance. Some of the 2021 Yamaha XSR125’s key features are its retro outlook with a circular shaped fuel tank, round headlamp and a flat seat.

On the engine front, the Yamaha XSR125 is powered by a 124cc liquid-cooled SOHC motor that generates a maximum power output of 14.7 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 11.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed transmission gearbox.

The engine of the vehicle meets the norms of Euro 5 and is implemented with cutting edge Variable Valve Actuation for maximum power and torque performance. There is a significant interest in sports-oriented 125cc motorbikes in India. Several models like Duke 125 by KTM have been a huge success with customers. Unfortunately, it is not confirmed as to when and if Yamaha would officially bring the XSR125 to India.

The bike has also been blessed with a series of quality detailing including painted mudguards, tuck and roll seat and aluminium built brackets. Yamaha is offering the product in colours including Tech Black, Redline and Impact Yellow.

The XSR125 is also equipped with an engine guard that complements the bike’s rugged appeal according to rushlane report.

Also Watch:

The 2021 Yamaha XSR125 is adorned with a retro-themed round LCD meter along with a blend of outer chrome and a satin black background. The elegant looking decals on the fuel tank in conflicting shade augment the sportiness of the bike. The contemporary twist is the attractive LED tail lamp and the all-LED headlamp.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here