2021 Yamaha YZF-R7 Unveiled Globally, Here Everything You Need to Know About New Motorcycle

Yamaha has finally revealed its all-new supersport model – Yamaha YZF-R7. The new middleweight sportbike which takes the name from 1999’s iconic R7 will replace the YZF-R6 and will fill up Yamaha’s sportbike line-up between the YZF-R3 and the YZF-R1, as the company’s road-legal supersport. The latest offering from the Japanese motorcycle giant comes from Yamaha’s “R" range. The YZF-R7 gets brand new bodywork, striking full-faired design and few other enhancements which will act as a major pull for potential track and street use for motorcycle aficionados.

The YZF-R7 is built on the popular Yamaha MT-07 platform; it undoubtedly looks attractive after with clip-on handlebars, rear sets, and a skinny, but a tall-ish seat with 835 mm height. A distinctive shift being the new R7 gets a single-pod projector headlight sitting in the centre of the front fairing, unlike the Yamaha-YZF R1where the twin projector headlights sit below the LED DRLs.

The YZF-R7 will be available in two colour options — Raven Black and Team Yamaha Blue — and it sure looks the part of a true-blue sportbike with blue coloured alloys. In terms of electronics, there’s not much other than the instrument console going full-digital (LCD) that shows gear position, real-time and average fuel economy, fuel level and few more details.

On the engine front, the R7 uses the same 689 cc parallel-twin CP2 engine of the MT-07 and the liquid-cooled inline-twin engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The crank engine has an uneven firing order enough to develop 73.4bhp at 8,750rpm and 67Nm at 6,500rpm. It also features a slip and assists clutch along with an optional quickshifter.

Among other upgrades area fully adjustable KYB upside down forks along with a rear link-type monoshock, which can be tweaked for rebound and preload adjustability. The sporty intent of the R7 has also been tinkered with the geometry of the superbike, employing a narrow, high-strength steel frame and lightweight chassis tips which scales at 188kg, just four kilograms over a naked MT-07.

Also Watch:

Braking duties are handled by twin 298mm front discs with radially-mounted callipers and a single 245mm rear disc. The R7 also boasts of a radial Brembo master cylinder for better feel and stopping power.

The Yamaha-YZF R7 is priced at $8,999 (approx. Rs 6.57 lakh) in the United States and compete with the Aprilia RS660 and the Honda CBR650R. However, there is no indication of Yamaha India launching the YZF-R7 in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here