2022 Audi Q5 Special Edition Launched at Rs 67.05 Lakh in India, Details Here

Audi India has launched the Q5 Special Edition at a sticker price of Rs 67.05 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the country. Offered in two exclusive color options namely District Green and Ibis White, Audi Q5 Special Edition is based on the Technology trim of the SUV, albeit with a new black styling package and Audi Genuine Accessories kit.

Audi Q5 Special Edition Design

The SUV is equipped with a new black styling package with mirror housing while the Audi logos and roof rails are finished in black. In addition, it rides on 5-spoke V-style graphite gray diamond cut alloy wheels. Other styling highlights retained from the standard model include singleframe grille with vertical struts, LED headlamps and Sensor-controlled boot lid operation.

Commenting on the new introduction, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The Audi Q5 is a volume seller and we are happy to introduce a special edition for our customers. The Audi Q5 special edition will be available in limited units and is being offered in two new shades in addition to a host of styling enhancements. With quattro all-wheel drive and a feature-rich package, the Audi Q5 will continue to stand-out in the segment.”

Audi Q5 Special Edition Features

The cabin is offered in a plush leather and leatherette upholstery while boasting of several first-grade features like Panoramic glass sunroof, Comfort key for keyless entry, Power front seats with driver memory, Audi phone box with wireless charging, 3-zone air-conditioner and Ambient lighting package plus with 30 colours. The Q5 Special Edition comes loaded with 8-airbags as standard safety feature. In addition, Park assist with parking aid plus is also available with the SUV.

Furthermore, the SUV gets Audi virtual cockpit plus with 31.24 cm HD instrument cluster, 25.65 cm touchscreen infotainment system with latest MMI Navigation plus, voice controls, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and a 19-speaker 755W B&O Premium Sound System. As for Audi Genuine Accessories kit, it consists of running boards and Audi ring foil silver. It will be provided at a special price (over ex-showroom price).

Audi Q5 Special Edition Engine

Mechanically, the Special Edition remains untouched and continues to the carry the same 2.0L 45 TFSI petrol engine which generates top power of 249 bhp and peak torque of 370 Nm. It does the 0-100 kmph sprint in merely 6.3 seconds while clocking a top speed of 237 kmph.

Featuring adaptive suspension with damping control as standard, the Q5 Special Edition also comes with the Audi quattro four-wheel-drive system and Audi Drive Select with six modes (Comfort, Dynamic, Individual, Auto, Efficiency and Off-road).

