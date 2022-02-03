2022 Audi Q7 SUV Facelift Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 79.99 Lakh

Audi has launched the Audi Q7 in India with prices starting at Rs 79.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The car comes powered by a 3.0 litre V6 TFSI engine.

On the outside, the car gets a new bumper at the front and higher air inlets with a three-dimensional effect. it comes with a flat, wider looking Singleframe Grille with an octagonal outline and a new sill trim. The Q7 also gets Matrix LED headlamps with signature daytime running lights and LED tail lamps with dynamic turn indicators. On offer, are adaptive Windshield Wipers with integrated washer nozzles. The car sits on a set of chunky 48.26 cm (R19) 5-arm star style design alloy wheels. Available in five exterior colours – Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey and Floret Silver. Available in two interior colours – Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown.

On the inside, the car gets smart features such as the Audi Virtual Cockpit and the Audi Smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). Other key features come in the form of MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch Response - Navigation with the display on a high-resolution 25.65 cms (10.1”) color display, remote MMI touch control panel with 21.84 cms (8.6”) color display to control the air conditioning, favorites and shortcuts, B&O Premium 3D sound system - sound playback through 19 speakers including 3D speakers, center speaker and subwoofer, a 16-channel amplifier with a total power output of 730 watts.

ALSO READ: Saleen Teases Electric Supercar Plans with Slick Video Promo: Watch Here

The Audi Q7 is also Rear Seat Entertainment ready with built-in provisions. The Audi Entertainment Mobile (Rear Seat Entertainment screens) are available through Audi Genuine Accessories. The screens are integrated with the Audi Q7’s B&O Premium 3D Sound System.

Also Watch:

Genuine cricket leather upholstery. Comfort centre armrest in the front. Powered front seats with driver-side memory function. 2nd row seats with adjustable fore & aft position and recline. 7 seater with electrically foldable 3rd row seats. A fresh cabin is always ensured with the combination of a 4-Zone air conditioning with

the Air Ionizer and Aromatization. Comfort Key for keyless entry and electric boot lid with gesture based operation. Cruise control with speed limiter, Park Assist Plus with 360° camera and Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist offer driver assistance and convenience. Equipped with 8 Airbags for utmost safety.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.