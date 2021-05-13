2022 Bentley Flying Spur Unveiled, Gets New Features and Updated Styling

Bentley has unveiled its 2022 Flying Spur which has been updated with numerous features making it even more luxuriant than it previously was. On the surface, the vehicle sports a Cambrian Grey paint scheme that takes the total colour options available for the car to 63. The cabin is now furnished with open-pore wood cover trim in the colours of Tamo Ash, Dark Burr Walnut and Liquid Amber. They also get a 0.1 mm thick layer of matte lacquer for an extremely High Gloss finish according to a report by carandbike. While the city specification was optional on the Flying Spur to date it's a standard offering now on the 2022 edition of Bentley Flying Spur. This provides the vehicle traffic sign recognition, welcome lighting, automated boot operation, top-view camera, reverse traffic warning, automatic dimming mirrors and much more.

Under the hood, the 2022 edition of the Bentley Flying Spur offers two engine options. The 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 motor variant generates a maximum power of 617 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. The powerful engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, dual-clutch gearbox. The 4.0-litre V8 engine on the other hand churns out a power of 535 bhp and a peak torque of 770 Nm of peak torque. This variant is also about 100 kgs lighter than its 6.0-litre cousin.

The air ioniser is also now a regular offering and it produces negatively energised particles from the HVAC framework to improve air purity by building a static charge around pollution particles and make them attach to surrounding surfaces.

The luxury carmaker has also refreshed its ESI Group to produce digital mock-ups of the Flying Spur's cabin in an attempt to mitigate harshness levels and noise vibration levels effectively. Bentley also performed extensive acoustic analyses to understand from where airborne noises and tyre sounds were seeping into the vehicle.

