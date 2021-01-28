2022 BMW M5 CS With 626 HP Output Launched: Know the Details Here - Pricing, Top Speed and More

German automaker BMW has unveiled the M5 CS model for the customers who love eye-catching looks with many attractive features. The new BMW M5 CS is the most powerful M car in history and draws power from a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The engine allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds. The new model also comes with reduced weight and bolder character.

Here is all you need to know about the sedan:

Design: Talking about the interior design, the M5 CS has a luxurious 4-seater cabin with beautiful black carbon fibre M seats inred stitching. Ensuring the safety of the passenger, in the rear seat, there are another pair of seats which are separated by a central console. You can also notice CS mark on the seats, doors and dashboard of the vehicle.

The exterior look includes a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, and sharp body lines. To make it look more attractive, the model is also attached with sleek headlights with yellow-coloured L-shaped beams. Adorning the golden colour, the sedan comes with golden wheels, grilles and other minute details.

Engine: As stated earlier, the new M5 CS is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. With a top speed of 305 kmph, the vehicle can reach 0 to 100 kmph in just 3 seconds.

Weight: The vehicle is 230 pounds lighter than the M5 Competition.

Other features: There is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a 3-spoke multifunction steering wheel, parking cameras, and multiple airbags present in the car.

Price and availability: No details have been provided yet regarding the vehicle's price in India. However, in Europe, the 2022 BMW M5 CS will come with a starting price-tag of €1,99,900 (approximately Rs. 1.76 crore). With a limited edition for 1 year, the new BMW M5 CS will be offered only in the 2022 model.